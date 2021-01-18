With the beautiful landscape of Ushuaia in the background, Leo Alturria surprised Lizy Tagliani with a compromise proposal air in Around the world, the Marley cycle on Telefe.

In the middle of the program from Tierra del Fuego, Leo burst into the air with the intention of saying a few words, as announced by the host.

“My love, listen to me. I am very happy to be with you. We are at the end of the World and I want to tell you that a new stage begins from here. I want to give you this ring to strengthen our commitment. I love you very much and we started our adventure, “Leo told Lizy, who was looking at him incredulously.

Lizy allowed herself to put the ring on and in response he kissed his partner.

Lizy Tagliani, after receiving the proposal from Leo AlturrIa. Capture TV.

“Are you getting engaged right now?” Marley asked, also surprised. “It’s one more step for her to do later if she wants him to.”Leo replied.

“The ring is beautiful. I push it,” joked the driver, while Lizy was still excited. “I love it, I love you. This was not what I expected”Lizy later sentenced, with tears in her eyes.

“They are officially engaged”, sentenced Marley, who was chosen as the best man.

Then, calmer, Lizy added: “I’m still very excited. I wish all people to be as happy as I am now. Thank you! “And Marley clarified that there is no date for the wedding yet.

In her networks, Lizy thanked her partner again. “Thank you for this beautiful moment @leoalturria I love you … I like that you understand my humor … that you share my joy and my life 💛 I am very happy, “he wrote, along with a photo together.

This proposal is in addition to the one that Lizy received in the month of April 2020. At that time, on social networks, she also showed herself with a ring that her partner gave her, but then she made no further comments about a possible wedding.

Now with this new step, marriage is getting closer.