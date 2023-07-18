Henry Kissinger flies to China by surprise and meets with Defense Minister Li Shangfu. A cordial face-to-face that confirms the American commitment to closer relations with Beijing after months of extremely high tension. “The United States and China should eliminate misunderstandings and coexist peacefully. History teaches that neither the United States nor China can afford the price of treating each other as enemies,” said the centenary former US secretary of state, welcomed in Beijing as a “friend” and a great sage.

In addition to being symbolic, as it coincides with the 52nd anniversary of his secret journey which paved the way for the normalization of relations between the United States and China in the 1970s, Kissinger’s visit also has a political value. Beijing has in fact frozen military dialogue with Washington following the American sanctions imposed on Li in 2018 for the purchase of a fighter plane from the major Russian arms exporter. And not even the efforts of the secretary of state Antony Blinken during his last official visit were able to unblock the impasse that prevents official contacts between the Chinese defense minister and the head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin despite the tensions over Taiwan.

Blinken’s proposal to resume military communications to avoid misunderstandings has not in fact received Beijing’s support. “China has embarked on the path of peaceful development and this is a blessing and not a misfortune for the world. The United States should make a correct strategic assessment,” Li told Kissinger noting how China wants a stable relationship with the USA. However, relations – added Li – were damaged by the “American side”. China – continued Beijing’s defense minister – has “always been committed to building a stable, predictable and constructive relationship” between the two countries.

While Kissinger weaves his web with Li, John Kerry continues his Chinese mission in search of greater cooperation between the two economic superpowers on environmental issues. “The world and the climate crisis require rapid and significant progress from us. It is vital that we act together,” Kerry urged as he met with Xie Zhenhua, the Chinese climate envoy. The meeting was the first serious and constructive since the stop imposed by Beijing last August following the visit of the former speaker of the chamber Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. A first step on a long road full of obstacles but which confirms the resumption of a dialogue which, however, will not be easy: the United States and China are in fact responsible for around 40% of global emissions. Washington is asking Beijing to do more on the climate and to pursue more ambitious targets. China, on the other hand, rejects the pressure and is committed to continuing along the path outlined, even if – according to observers – this puts the objectives set at risk. The climate “is not a political issue, it is not a bilateral or ideological issue – observed Kerry -. It is real life that flows before our eyes as a consequence of the choices we make”.