Surprise in the women’s Colombian National Team: important returns for last friendlies

The Colombian Women’s National Team continues to prepare for what will be his participation in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealandwhich will run from July 20 to August 20, 2023.

After finishing the preparation microcycle for the friendlies against Panama on June 17 and 21, coach Nelson Abadía confirmed the list of 25 footballers who will be in these preparation matches.

On the list, the names of footballers who had not previously been able to be in the microcycles are surprising.

Above all Leicy Santos, star of Atlético de Madrid who was injured, but after recovering the steering wheel, joins this list along with Linda Caicedo from Real Madrid, who had not been able to be there either.

The Colombian Football Federation confirmed that the players will join from June 15 to 30 in Bogotá, Panama and Cali.

📝 Call for Colombia Women’s Senior Selection They are the ones chosen by Nelson Abadía for the friendly matches 🆚 Panama on June 17 and 21 and preparation cycle in Cali until June 30 with a view to the FIFA Women’s World Cup.🔗… pic.twitter.com/g1JwBCqnLK – Colombian National Team (@FCFSeleccionCol) June 13, 2023

