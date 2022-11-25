According to the analysis conducted by the “Caesar Family” Foundation and highlighted by the American newspaper “The Washington Post”, last August, the percentage of vaccinated people who died as a result of infection with the Corona virus in the United States reached 58 percent, meaning that more than half of the deaths were from those who obtained a vaccine. the vaccine.

The newspaper pointed to a “worrying trend”, as the proportion of vaccinated people among deaths was “steadily increasing”.

And the “Washington Post” explained: “In September 2021, 23 percent of deaths caused by the Corona virus in the United States were among those who received the vaccine, and this percentage rose to 42 percent in January and February 2022.”

The analysis was based on official data issued by US health authorities, and everyone who received at least one vaccine dose was considered one of the vaccinators.

The analysis warned that the effectiveness of “Covid 19” vaccines and its increasingly mutated strains may diminish, especially among the elderly and those suffering from immunodeficiency.

“We can no longer say that the epidemic is a danger to the unvaccinated only,” said Cynthia Cox, vice president of the institution that conducted the analysis, indicating that corona risks also include those who have received the vaccine.

And health officials in the United States have repeatedly urged the population to receive vaccines, and to obtain enhanced doses of them, especially with the approach of winter, although they acknowledge that vaccination does not prevent 100 percent from infection with the disease, nor does it prevent transmission of infection.