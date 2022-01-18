Agustín Rossi was consolidated as Boca’s starting goalkeeper in 2021 and had a very prominent participation. He was a figure in important moments and had a special performance when it came to defining matches on penalties.
His high level generated the interest of the Barcelona, who suffered it in the Maradona Cup that was played in Saudi Arabia. In that game, the goalkeeper had an excellent night and was decisive in getting the win. There he showed his virtue in penalties and now they could hire him.
What is the reason for the interest? According to the newspaper Sport, Net could be transferred in this market of passes and they would go out to look for a goalkeeper who could be a substitute for Ter Stegen. There they would have thought of Rossi, who is 26 years old and has never played in European football.
One obstacle to making the pass is that the player does not have a European passport and Boca will not want to get rid of him easily. In Spain they speculate that Xeneize may ask for nine million from their pass (their clause is 18) and it will depend on the Blaugrana if they are willing to pay this figure.
Rossi for the moment is still focused on Boca and is preparing for what will be a new season as the starter. Will an official offer arrive?
