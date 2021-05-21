A year ago when CB Public Opinion Consultant started posting a governors ranking, comparing the image of each president in his province, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta Y Axel Kicillof they wandered in the middle of the table. With the passing of the months, the porteño was going up and the Buenosairean, going down. Until in the last measurement, they both fell. With different but equally uncomfortable scenarios: one lost the lead and the other was second to last.

These are two of the surprises that the survey of CB, with 600 to 900 cases per district, relieved between May 11 and 13. The work also brings measurements of national leaders. Clarion He advanced this week, for example, how María Eugenia Vidal did throughout the country.

The ones above

Regarding the ranking of provincial leaders, the radical returned to lead Gustavo Valdes, from Corrientes, who this year will seek reelection. The local elections would be the last Sunday in August, two weeks before STEP.

Valdés, from Together for Change and who was already a leader in this table months ago, is the the only one of the 24 governors to exceed 70 points positive image: it rose 4.2 points compared to April, to reach 71.3%, which combines with a negative 27.3% (complete the “ns / nc”).

The podium is completed by the missionary Oscar Herrera Ahuad (from the Front Renovador de la Concordia, a local force, with 69.3% positive) and the Mendoza Rodolfo Suarez (radical opposition, with 69.1%). Both also topped the table at some point.

Fourth, the Cordovan Peronist appears Juan Schiaretti, another of the governors who started in the middle of the table and was there for a long time, but in recent months has been rebounding. Sumo 68.9% positive.

The improvement of this quartet, plus its own fall of almost three points (from 68.6% to 65.7%), they dethroned Larreta and made him lose four places, in one of the biggest casualties of the month. His numbers are still “outstanding” for the consultancy. But not so much…

Three other Peronist leaders complete this top group, with positives above 64%: the San Juan Sergio Uñac (65%, another that dropped four places), the Chaco Jorge Capitanich (64.9%) and the Pampean Sergio Ziliotto (64.8%).

Those in the middle

Then comes a second group of leaders who, without the numbers of the top 8, maintain a differential in favor of image: that is, more positive than negative feedback, a privilege not usually enjoyed by the majority of national leaders.

In this batch, officials from different parties and very different provinces are mixed. In this order:

9th Gustavo Bordet (PJ, Entre Ríos): 63.2% positive.

10th Gerardo Zamora (UCR K, Santiago del Estero): + 61.1%.

11th Raul Jalil (PJ, Catamarca: + 57.8%.

12th Alberto Rodríguez Saá (PJ, San Luis): + 56.6%.

13% Gildo Insfran (PJ, Formosa): + 56.1%.

14th Gustavo Saenz (PJ, jump): + 53.1%.

15 ° Gerardo Morales placeholder image (UCR, Jujuy): + 51.8%.

The ones below

At the bottom of the table there are nine governors who have more rejections than adhesions. Some are Habitués of this red zone, like Mariano Arcioni from Chubut, Arabela Carreras from Rio Negro or Alicia Kirchner from Santa Cruz.

Others, like the aforementioned Kicillof, come in a more gradual decline and have never fallen so low, like this second to last place.

Alicia Kirchner, governor of Santa Cruz, remains among the last according to the CB survey.

These are the numbers of the nine in the background:

16th Gustavo Melella (UCR K, Tierra del Fuego): 48.1% positive and 48.9% negative.

17th Alicia kirchner (PJ, Santa Cruz): + 47.8% and – 49%.

18th Ricardo Quintela (PJ, La Rioja): + 47.4% and – 48.9%.

19 ° Juan Manzur (PJ, Tucumán): + 45% and – 52.9%.

20 ° Omar Gutierrez (MPN, Neuquén): + 44.2% and – 51.7%.

21 ° Arabela Racing (FJSRN, Río Negro): + 43.8% and – 53%.

22 ° Omar perotti (PJ, Santa Fe): + 43.2% and – 53.6%.

23 Axel Kicillof (PJ, Buenos Aires): + 40.9% and – 57.1%.

24 ° Mariano arcioni (PJ, Chubut): + 34.1% and – 62.9%.

Look also

