To everyone’s surprise, FIFA has decided to change the opening match of the World Cup. For the first time in many years, neither the reigning champion nor the host team will open a world championship for which there is less and less time left.
When the draw for the group stage ended, everyone assumed that the first match would be Qatar vs. Ecuador. We cannot say that it is the ideal match to open a World Cup, but tradition has always dictated that the host, in this case the Qatari team, is in charge of playing the first match.
Well, FIFA has finally decided that the two teams that will be in charge of putting the ball into play for the first time in Doha at 1:00 p.m. local time (11:00 a.m. Spanish time), will be Netherlands and Senegal.
A priori we can assure you that in this new meeting there will be at least a much higher level on the pitch than we were going to see in Qatar vs. Ecuador.
It seems that on the first day the matches of groups A and B will be played, that is, the Netherlands-Senegal, Qatar-Ecuador, England-Iran and USA-Scotland/Ukraine/Wales.
We would have to go back to the 1958 World Cup in Sweden to find ourselves again in a world championship in which the opening match was not starred by either the defending champion or the host team.
64 years later, the Netherlands and Senegal will break into a tradition whose days are numbered.
