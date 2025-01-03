

01/03/2025



Updated at 9:17 p.m.





The King’s Cup It is the tournament of surprises and this Friday it was demonstrated again on the first day of the round of 32, in which the Pontevedra has given the bell by eliminating the Mallorca (3-0)one of the four First Division teams that will compete in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia next week.

The Galician team, which last season consummated its relegation to the Second Federation, has beaten Mallorca, the third team in professional football that it has eliminated in this edition of the Cup after leaving aside Levante and Villarreal in the previous two rounds.

The Balearic team, current runners-up in the competition, received the first goal in the first half, in which dali He overtook Pontevedra (m. 21). The Pasarón team surprised the Arrasate team again shortly after the start of the second half, when Yelko Pino widened the difference (m. 49). Rufo Sanchez He rounded off the afternoon by scoring the third goal (m. 72) for the locals, who next Wednesday will meet their rival in the round of 16.

The elimination against a team from the fourth category of Spanish football is a hard blow for Mallorca, current runners-up in the Cup and who will play the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid next Thursday. Party at Pontevedra, leader of group I of the Second Federation, which extends its dream in the Cup.







