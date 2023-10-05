The Argentines Ángel di María, Ángel Correa and Lisandro Martínez are the notable absences of an ‘albiceleste’ team that will, however, have its captain, Lionel Messi, despite the doubts of recent weeks due to his physical discomfort.

According to Lionel Scaloni’s list for the double duel of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, published this Thursday on the official Albiceleste account in of October, respectively.

‘Fideo’ withdrew from the match played with his team, Benfica, in the Champions League last Tuesday and, later, he wrote on his Instagram account: “Always fall and get up, in any situation in life. This defeat and this injury only give me strength to continue working and to be able to come back stronger.” .

Martínez must undergo surgery due to the injury he suffers to a metatarsal in his left foot, as confirmed days ago by Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag. Correa is still in full recovery after the problem he suffered in a knee in the derby that Atlético de Madrid won against Real Madrid on September 24.

As news, Marco Pellegrino, from Italian Milan, appears in the team; Lucas Esquivel and Bruno Zapelli, from the Brazilian Athletico Paranaense; Carlos Alcaraz, from the English Southampton; and Facundo Farias, ‘Pulga”s teammate in the American Inter Miami.

Antoine Griezmann (left) and Lionel Messi (right), in the World Cup final.

On the other hand, the physical discomfort suffered by Messi in recent weeks, which led him to miss several games with Inter Miami, They have not posed any problem for him to be part of Scaloni’s payroll with a view to this next double day of the World Cup qualifiers.

The ‘albiceleste’ will play against Paraguay on October 12 at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires; and against Peru on October 17 as a visitor in Lima.

Complete call

With information from EFE

