In a security incident in the Tesla's Giga Texas factory in Austin, a company engineer was attacked and injured by a malfunctioning robot. The incident, which occurred two years ago, came to light due to a failure in safety practices at the gigantic electric vehicle production plant.

The robot, designed to move aluminum parts, trapped the engineer and caused minor injuries to his arm and back.. This was reportedly due to a security breach, as another robot was inadvertently left on while the engineer was working on others.

The report released by New York Post about This incident raised concerns about safety practices at the Tesla factory.. Data reveals that the injury rate at Giga Texas (nearly one in twenty-one employees) is considerably higher than the industry average (one in thirty).

Former and current employees have reported cuts to safety measures due to pressure to increase production speed. Previous incidents include falling machinery, exposure to toxic substances and collisions with forklifts. An explosion at the foundry site on New Year's Eve 2023 caused panic among workers, although details about resulting injuries are unknown.

The background of the Tesla plant in Texas

Construction of the Giga Texas factory began in 2020, being Tesla's response to the restrictions in California during the pandemic. The ambitious 929,000 square meter facility aims to produce 20,000,000 vehicles per year by 2030 and employ 60,000 people. Construction had a projected cost of up to US$10,000,000,000.

(We also recommend: The new university that Elon Musk plans to open in Texas: everything you need to know)

The employee's injuries were minor, so he did not need to take time off work.

Tesla has declined to comment on the reported incident, raising further questions about transparency on safety issues. The engineer injured by the robot did not have to take time off work thanks to the lightness of the injuries.