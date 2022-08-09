The legend of American basketball among the tourists of the town in the province of Messina, between the Ancient Theater and an ice cream in the center: “Unique panorama in the world”

Magic Johnson in Taormina. The former NBA champion arrived in the Sicilian capital of tourism, aboard a minivan, around 11.30 on a Tuesday in early August, accompanied by his family and some members of his staff. Left by the driver at the arch of Porta Messina, the former star of the Los Angeles Lakers strolled along Corso Umberto, the main street of the city, stopping with numerous fans – Italian and foreign – for traditional photos and even for some autographs. The “good giant” did not spare himself with anyone, pleasing all those who stopped him to be immortalized with him. The tour guide then accompanied him to the Ancient Theater, the main attraction of the “Pearl of the Ionian” together with Isola Bella which has always conquered all generations with its beauty and majesty. See also Lukaku, working holiday with Onana. Romelu trains with the goal of 30 goals

The words – Johnson was literally entranced by the charm of the historic Taormina cavea: “For me it is the first time in Taormina – explained the champion – and I must say that I was enchanted. The Ancient Theater is something spectacular, here you can breathe an air of history and of culture. And the panorama seen from above is something unique in the world “. Indeed, the view over the bay of Naxos and Mount Etna that can be admired from the Ancient Theater is exceptional. “If a man only had one day to spend in Sicily and asked what to see, I would answer him without hesitation: Taormina. It is only a painting, this village, but a painting in which everything that seems to be made on Earth is found. to seduce the eyes, the mind and the imagination “, said the French writer and poet Guy de Maupassant.

Legend – Immediately after the visit to the archaeological site, Magic Johnson enjoyed an excellent ice cream, in a cup. Then he stopped at a shop on Corso Umberto, in the Porta Messina area, where he bought some elegant clothing. Before greeting all the fans and boarding the minivan, destination yacht, the former US athlete received as a gift some placemats for breakfast with photos of Taormina and Etna. Johnson, considered one of the strongest players in basketball history, has won five NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers, gold at the 1992 Olympics and 1992 Tournament of the Americas with the American Dream Team, as well as an NCAA title. with Michigan State in 1979. In addition, he was three times voted best NBA player and best player of the NBA Finals. His name appears in the “Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame”. His 32nd shirt was officially withdrawn by the Lakers on February 16, 1992. See also One more loss of Cruz Azul for the Concachampions match

