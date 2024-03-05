When the parade attendees ready-to-wear of Chanel's 2024-2025 fall and winter season entered this morning into the venue where the events are always held. shows of the Parisian brand, the Grand Palais de Paris, they could not imagine the surprise they would find at the beginning of the model show. However, one of the guests, Penélope Cruz, did know, who was precisely the protagonist of the surprise in question.

A short film starring her and Brad Pitt became the starting signal for the fashion event. In the audiovisual piece, directed by the creative couple Inez & Vinoodh, Cruz and Pitt play a mature couple who take a steamy weekend getaway to the French coast. In the images you can see how the actors exchange intense glances of complicity. Fictional, of course, but very successful.

The work is a tribute to A Man and a Woman, the legendary 1966 film by Claude Lelouch. The film tells the story of Anne and Jean-Louis, two widowers who meet at their respective children's school, in Deauville, where the short film is also set. They share a trip to Paris one night after Anne has missed the last train, and their attraction to each other is immediate. The story follows the blossoming of their relationship over several trips to Deauville, as they fall in love despite Anne's guilt and her dismay at the loss of her deceased husband. After a night together in Deauville, Anne feels unable to be unfaithful to the memory of her husband and decides to leave Jean-Louis.

He look of the actress in the short, dressed in black from head to toe, could not be more different from the one she chose to present at the parade this Tuesday.

Penélope Cruz's relationship with the Chanel house dates back to 2018, the year in which the Spanish actress signed as an ambassador for the brand that represents French luxury par excellence. Although the aesthetic guidelines of said house are very clear (predominance of whites, blacks and pastel colors), as is the repertoire of fabrics used (with tweed and wool as the crown jewels), and the very star garments defined since almost the founding of the house (with the feminine suit as a wardrobe staple), the performer usually opts for surprising options.

Her stockingless legs showed off her tattoo. MIGUEL MEDINA (AFP via Getty Images)

On this, her big morning, it was no less: the black patent leather jacket and skirt set contrasted in a surprising way with a yellow knitted sweater with baby doll collars. The enameled earrings were of the same color, with chain decorations and the signature double “c” in the center, and the belt made with stones that simulate floral decorations.

In the outfit chosen by Cruz, two other details stood out: a Bob haircut that revealed a new blonder dye than what is usual for her and some spectacular peep toes with platform that, without stockings, not only showed her toes, but also the tattoo she has on her ankle.