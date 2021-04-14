There was a great surprise yesterday, Tuesday, in MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.): the driver Santiago Del Moro he was encouraged to be a participant for a day, put on his apron and dedicated himself to cooking.

The other cooks of the night were: Gastón Dalmau, Claudia “Gunda” Fontán, Hernán “El Loco” Montenegro, Cande Vetrano and Alex Caniggia.

All of them faced the challenge posed by the jury made up of Donato De Santis, Germán Martitegui and Damián Betular: make a free dish, but with two garnishes, one cold and one hot.

“So much seeing and so much listening to these three phenomena, I asked myself: why not cook?”, Said before the MasterChef camera, Santiago Del Moro, referring to the three chefs who judge the work of the participants.

The MasterChef jury with a billboard of Santiago del Moro, who was a participant for one day.

Cande Vetrano had the gold medal and his benefit was that instead of making both garnishes, he only had to make the garnish hot, because, Martitegui announced, “your cold garnish is going to be prepared by Santi.”

Cande and Santi had to agree on the dish they were going to make with the two garnishes. Vetrano’s score was going to depend on what the two of them managed to do.

She cooked lamb and the hot garnish was boiled potatoes with basil and parsley. He raved about a tomato carpaccio, fried ham, burrata, and a super fancy sauce.

In the driver’s place, while Santiago Del Moro was engaged in cooking, they placed a billboard of his.

The host Santiago del Moro was a participant in MasterChef Celebrity for the only time. Photo: Telefe Press.

As soon as the task began, Cande Vetrano was amazed by the calm with which the entire cycle driver took on his role as participant. “I am a very confident person: for better or for worse, I am in charge,” Santi replied.

When the members of the jury toured the stations, when they arrived at the place where Del Moro worked, they were in for a big surprise.

When asked about what he was cooking, the MasterChef driver gave them a very complete explanation and in super technical language, worthy of a gastronomy expert.

“I did what I could. Everyone does what they can … Now, the dish has its own flight,” said Del Moro when he finished cooking his garnish.

“I can’t believe the peace that Santiago has to cook,” Candela repeated and asked: “Do you meditate before?” “No,” he answered. “But I think about what the jury said many times: visualize the dish you want to make.”

After helping Cande, Del Moro resumed the role of conductor and told the participants the classic phrase “Hands up” when it was time to present the dishes to the three chefs for tasting and criticism.

The jury’s criticism for Santi Del Moro

Confident and smiling, Santiago Del Moro presented his garrison to Donato De Santis, Damián Betular and Germán Martitegui, ready to receive the refund. “As I always tell the participants, I know that criticism is for the plate, that it is not personal,” he said.

Martitegui recognized many successes in Del Moro’s proposal, but pointed out two shortcomings. “The vinaigrette is a bit lost,” he said. And he maintained that it was rather a unique dish than a garnish to accompany what Cande had cooked.

Betular said: “It has MasterChef touches. The chocolate vinaigrette is spectacular. The taste is super achieved.”

De Santis observed: “It is a lot of dish that Candela served for, the two dishes are a bit forced together”.

“It was spectacular to have cooked at MasterChef, because I understood the vertigo that participants go through night after night”Del Moro stated of his experience.

The jury’s criticism for Cande Vetrano

Next, Cande Vetrano presented her lamb with boiled potatoes and prepared to listen to the criticism of the jury. The main observation they made was that she had promised “a Mediterranean dish” all along, but that was not what she had cooked.

The participant said that she noticed the “Mediterranean” character in the brown dishes in which she had served the lamb and potatoes. “So, I have to do this,” Donato retorted as he bit into the brown plate that the food was on.

The final verdict



As usual, the jury had to decide which participants went to benefit Wednesday and who to “last chance Thursday”, an instance in which they must make an effort not to go directly to Sunday’s elimination gala.

According to the criteria of the three chefs, Claudia “Gunda” Fontán He made the best dish of the night. So, she went to benefits Wednesday. The same luck ran Cande Vetrano for his work and that of his “partner” Santiago Del Moro. The same fate had Hernán “El Loco” Montenegro.

Conversely, Gaston Dalmau Y Alex Caniggia they carried the gray aprons, the symbol that they will have to fight on Thursday to advance to the next round and not be in the elimination gala.

