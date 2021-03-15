By decision of the jury, at the Elimination Gala this Sunday, March 14, Juanse was left out of MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Sundays at 10 p.m. and Monday to Friday at 10.30 p.m.).

The musician became the third eliminated from the kitchen reality show, after the departure of former footballer Mariano Dalla Libera and singer CAE.

“Glad I left. I wish everyone luck. It was a good experience.”Juanse said goodbye, with his usual calm.

Juanse, outside of MasterChef Celebrity. Capture TV.

“Thank you all. I had a great time. I am grateful to everyone,” added the leader of Paranoid Mice, who was fired with applause by all his teammates.

Prepare two dishes with pumpkin as the main ingredient was the slogan provided by the jury, made up of Donato de Santis, Damián Betular and Germán Martitegui.

After overcoming the difficult challenge that turned out to cut a large squash. The most prominent in the first course, for which they barely had 25 minutes was Candela Vetrano, who made a warm salad and earned a direct pass to the balcony.

Then, with the second course, Andrea Rincón and Georgina Barbarossa stood out, who made a pumpkin pie with meat and four cheeses and a pumpkin, ginger and orange soup with bread croutons, respectively.

In this way, Andrea Rincón, Fernando Carlos, Hernán Crazy Montenegro, Daniel Aráoz, Georgina Barbarossa and Candela Vetrano are still in the race.

They join the participants who avoided going to the Elimination Gala: Gastón Dalmau, Flavia Palmiero, Sol Pérez, Claudia Fontán, María O´Donnell, Alex Caniggia and Dani La Chepi.

The winner of the second edition of MasterChef Celebrity will become the creditor of the 1,200,000 pesos prize.