The president of the United States landed in kyiv a few days before the first anniversary of the Russian war against Ukraine. The president stated that he is in Eastern Europe to “reaffirm the unwavering commitment to democracy, sovereignty and Ukrainian territorial integrity.” Biden announced new $500 million worth of military assistance, which will be unveiled tomorrow. kyiv called the visit “historic”.

The head of state landed in the Ukrainian capital this Monday, February 20, on a mission not officially communicated, which is a significant gesture of support for the punished nation.

Alarm bells have been sounded across the country since Biden set foot in Ukraine, but there have been no new attacks or Russian missile launches.

“As the world prepares to commemorate the first anniversary of the brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine, I am in Kiev to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukrainian democracy, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the US president said.

Biden, after shaking hands with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelenski, announced that in the next few hours he will have a meeting with him and that on Tuesday he will rule on new military assistance.

Although the details will be exposed on Tuesday, Biden announced that the war aid package will be worth 500 million dollars, which will include more ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

“I will announce a new delivery of essential equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems and air surveillance radars to protect the people of Ukraine from aerial bombardments,” he said.

He also expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine, who are the great losers of the entire conflict. Since its inception, thousands of civilians have been displaced, killed or subjected to extreme living conditions.

“The cost to pay is extraordinarily high. The sacrifices have been too great. We know that there will be difficult days, weeks and years ahead”, summarized the North American leader.

historic. Timely. Brave. I welcome @POTUS in Kyiv as Russian full-scale aggression approaches its one-year mark. I am thankful to the US for standing with Ukraine and for our strong partnership. We are determined to work together to ensure Ukraine’s victory. pic.twitter.com/EPtH3fLWWD — Volodimir Zelensky (@ZelenskyyUa) February 20, 2023



Ukraine highlighted the symbolic importance of the presence of the US president in the conflict zone. For Zelensky, Biden’s arrival is “the most important of all visits.”

While Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called in a statement that Biden’s stay was “historic” and a “victory for the Ukrainian people and President Zelensky.”

“It has been carried out despite everything for the sake of the victory of Ukraine and the entire free world. It is a clear signal to Russia: nobody is afraid of it, ”he concluded in the letter.

Biden was scheduled to travel to Poland earlier this week to meet with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda and other Eastern European allies on Tuesday.

with Reuters