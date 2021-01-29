It was no more dawn in Córdoba: a 4.3 degree earthquake on the richter scale surprised neighbors and tourists shortly before 6.45 in the morning, in an earthquake that -according to numerous users on social networks- “it felt like thunder”.

The earthquake occurred at 6.43 in the morning, with its epicenter only 16 kilometers from the city of Tanti. The tremor, which occurred 21 kilometers deep, It was strongly noticed in the city of Córdoba, the Punilla Valley and the Sierras Chicas area. “It felt like thunder,” said different users on social networks.

“It was a very superficial earthquake; of course it produces panic but it was not of a significant magnitude “, summarized the head of the National Institute for Seismic Prevention (INPRES), Alejandro Giuliano, in statements to the cable channel Todo Noticias.

In the city of Córdoba, it was appreciated with greater magnitude in tall buildings. It was also noticed by numerous tourists who spend their vacations in the Punilla Valley and in the Sierras Chicas.

The earthquake in Córdoba occurs eleven days later of a strong earthquake with an epicenter in the province of San Juan and that was felt in a good part of Argentina. Of significant magnitude -6.4 degrees on the Richter scale- it was the most important earthquake to have occurred in San Juan since the tragic 1977 earthquake in Caucete.