Chivas’ presence in the Leagues Cup was a total disaster. The team was not only unable to win a game, a fact that led them to sign the elimination in the first round, in the same way they have done so by showing an excessively poor football on the field, lacking proposal and quality, far from what the club had shown in the first six months of the Paunovic era.
More news about Chivas
The coach was not satisfied with the presentation of his team and it was clear at the end of the tournament that the club is going to take internal measures. Now Guadalajara is headed for a month of inactivity, practically those from Verde Valle have made a new preseason in full regular competition, thus, Paunovic has detected room for improvement and will be faithful to his custom and ideals. No one in the team has a secure position, and proof of this is the unexpected modification that he would make to the eleven when he returned to activity this weekend.
Sources close to Chivas confirm that Paunovic will make a change in the eleven, will seat Alan Mozo and give him the ownership of Jesús Sánchez, a movement that nobody saw coming, because in reality there is no report that the one formed in Pumas presents any injury. as do other headlines who are ruled out for the duel against Juárez. The change seems to be fully tactical, a tough decision for Veljko and one that will surely not be to the taste of the fans, but that internally it can send a message.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Surprise #Chivas #Alan #Mozo #options #bench
Leave a Reply