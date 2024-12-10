Spanish coach Quique Setién ends a period of more than a year away from the bench and joins the ranks of Chinese side Beijing Guoan. The former Barça coach had not managed any team since September 2023, when he was dismissed from Villarreal. Real Betis, Las Palmas and Racing de Santander are other clubs in which he has been in charge throughout his career.

The Beijing team has announced the incorporation of the Cantabrian through its Weibo account (equivalent of X, censored in China). The expectations of the new signing are that he establishes in the squad the possession game that they intend to develop on the field of play. “Setién’s football philosophy emphasizes offensive play and possession-based football, which fits perfectly with the style pursued by Beijing Guoan,” emphasized the entity that plays in the Chinese Super League (CSL).

Announcement of Quique Setién as coach of Beijing Guoan FC Beijing Guoan FC

Setién replaces the Portuguese Ricardo Soares, who coached the team in 54 official matches, in which he obtained a record of 30 wins, 11 draws and 13 losses. The Cantabrian will be the third Spanish coach to lead the Chinese team, CSL champion in 2009, after Gregorio Manzano in the 2014 and 2015 seasons and José González, who held the position for six months from November 2016.

Beijing Guoan, who finished fourth last season in the Chinese Super League, also praised Setien for his ability to “foster young talent” and for being “one of the most experienced coaches in Spanish football.”

