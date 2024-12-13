Biathlete Franziska Preuß celebrated the second World Cup victory of her career after almost six years. At the start of the second World Cup season in Hochfilzen, Austria, the 30-year-old prevailed in the sprint and, despite a penalty loop, relegated the flawless Frenchwoman Sophie Chauveau to second place by 7.7 seconds. The Norwegian Karoline Offigstad Knotten (+ 10.1 seconds), who also made no shooting errors, came third in third place.

For Preuß, who was repeatedly plagued by health problems, it was her second podium finish of the young season after third place in the mass start in Kontiolahti. Preuß celebrated her only success so far in the A-League on January 20, 2019 at the home World Cup in Ruhpolding.

Preuß also delivered a strong performance on the cross-country ski trail and converted the 5.4 second deficit to Chaveau after the second shooting into a lead in the intermediate times. Knotten was also unable to catch Preuss on the final lap.

Selina Grotian, who came in a strong fifth (1 mistake/+ 30.2 seconds), also has the best chance in the pursuit on Saturday.