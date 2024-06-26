The transfer market is open in international football despite the fact that many of the players are participating in international tournaments. Neither the Copa América nor the Euro Cup make teams stop looking for new reinforcements for their squads.

National team tournaments are an important showcase for players to stand out and get better opportunities in the teams they are part of or in better teams. For this reason, the next star signings for each team in the world are beginning to be speculated and rumored.

The Argentine League, one of the most important on the continent, is being shaken by an important rumor. Local journalistic versions report that a former figure of the River Plate He would wear the colors of the millionaire team again.

This is what is known about Juan Fernando Quintero’s approach to River Plate

Juan Fernando Quintero, one of the protagonists of the historic final of the 2018 Copa Libertadores, He would wear the red band shirt again next season. Currently, he plays for Racing de Avellaneda, but he has been having setbacks in his continuity at La Academia due to personal situations that made him return to Colombia on several occasions.

These visits to the country put him in rumors with Independiente Medellín and Junior de Barranquilla, squads that he already formed. However, River Plate, another great old acquaintance, would join the bidding.

From Argentina, several journalists have launched the version that the Colombian would have offered himself to the Argentine team to be able to return for the following season after the America Cup. The journalist Hugo Balassone was one of the most replicated regarding this rumor and reported that the club would be considering the decision.

On the other hand, journalist Hernán Castillo also told Radio Continental that the player would have had conversations with the team’s coach, Martín Demichelis. According to him, someone close to the team told him about Quintero’s approach to River. “Juanfer and Demichelis spoke and he asked him what he needed to return to River.”

According to Catillo’s version, when he called to compare the information with the player’s handlers, they were surprised because it would be a secret. In addition, he mentioned that River would look for the Colombian to leave Racing for free and this would complicate things. For now, the journalist says that it is just a survey and that Quintero’s arrival to the ‘millionaire’ team is complicated.