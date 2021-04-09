While a sector of the PJ dreams of reviving the chimera of a moderate third way, almost like an official variant, the opposition ghost for 2021 seems to be configured by the liberals / libertarians led by Jose Luis Espert. This has been reflected at least in the majority of the electoral polls released so far, where this group would “eat” a portion of key votes from Together for Change. However, in a new national study where the image of 29 of the best known politicians from the country, not only Espert but also his ally Javier Milei were last.

It is about the monthly monitoring that two consulting firms have been broadcasting for about three years: D’Alessio IROL, with a long history also in the business world, and Berenszteinby the well-known political analyst Sergio Berensztein. In March they conducted a national survey of 1,187 cases.

The report begins with five tips that summarize the “social and political humor” of the participants:

1) “Argentines are distressed basically by two issues: questioning the current economic situation and possibly the future, as well as skepticism about a plan in the Government that manages to reverse it positively and a climate of insecurity “.

José Luis Espert and Ricardo López Murphy. They are negotiating to be allies in this year’s legislative elections.

2) “The criticism of government management, down since July of last year, even among those who voted for it. “

3) “Horacio Rodríguez Larreta remains at the top of the image ranking, followed by Maria Eugenia Vidal Y Patricia bullrich. The head of the Buenos Aires government is valued by all voters: 84% Together for Change, 55% by those of the other parties and even by 26% of those who joined the ruling party. “

4) “The president Alberto Fernandez and the governor Axel Kicillof They base their image on the voters for the Frente de Todos, surpassing in some points in this same political force the assessment of the vice president. “

5) “Vidal, With Rodriguez Larreta Y Diego Santilli, are the only figures with positive balance in your image“.

The consultants ordered the ranking of the 29 leaders evaluated according to their positive image. The upper part is dominated by the opposition. The The first official to appear is the President, eighth, with 40 positive points. Fernández had been in leadership positions since he won the election in October 2019 and hit a 61% peak in March 2020. But he began to fall. Almost non-stop.

Regarding the table background there is a mix. Always taking as a parameter the evaluation in favor, the Minister of Education appears Nicolas Trotta (25 points), the governor of San Juan Sergio Uñac (24), the deputy Sergio Massa (22), and those mentioned Milei (17) and Espert (fifteen).

Being a national study, Uñac and Trotta may have been harmed by their low level of knowledge. 36% and 23% respectively answered “don’t know” about their figures.

It is not the case of Espert and Milei (not that of Massa). The first, which has already been launched as a candidate for national deputy for the province from Buenos Aires, combines 15 positive with 69% negative (the highest of all) and 16% “don’t know.” Milei, meanwhile, that wants to compete in the city, adds 17 for, 66 against and 17 for “don’t know.”

Berensztein’s analysis and the electoral factor

Clarion consulted Sergio Berensztein to analyze the issue. Is there a contradiction between these low numbers and libertarians appearing as an electoral threat? “Not necessarily. This is a national study and Espert and Milei have the support concentrated in some districts. They can have this low positive image at the country level and still measure some points in the City or the Province, as can happen with moderate Peronists like Randazzo, and that is a threat to other larger forces. “

“Anyway – Berensztein adds – and always being very respectful of the measurements of the colleagues, everything that is electoral, at this point, you have to take it with tweezers. Because there is still a long way to go before the stage is set and it is not known how many parties and candidates will be on the table. ”

In line with what the analyst explains, it is interesting to see how support is distributed for the two libertarian economists according to the political affinity of the respondents. Both reach their peak of positive image among the voters of Together for Change: 29% Milei and 24% Espert. And that could explain your good performance in voting intention in some measurements, especially when there is a climate of certain tiredness with the crack and traditional politics.

The doubt, of course, is how much of this will be left standing at the time of voting. In the 2019 presidential elections, Espert exceeded the PASO cut by more than two points, but then fell to 1.5% in the general one that enshrined the Fernándezes.

