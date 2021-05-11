Some polls had been warning that due to his fight with the national government, but above all because of the wear and tear of the pandemic management, the image of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta it had stopped growing. A new national poll accessed Clarion brings another surprise: the head of government appears with more negative than positive feedback, a combination that had not been seen in other studies. Despite that, as the report concludes, the PRO leader has an important reason to celebrate.

Work is from Tachyon, one of the consulting firms that has been measuring for the world of politics for several years and whose director (Sergio doval) has a link from previous campaigns to Alberto Fernandez. The last survey of the firm was made in April, with 2,584 cases and a margin of error of +/- 2%.

At the start of the report, 59 pages and that also contains a monitoring on social networks, the name of the head of government already appears. It is a kind of summary of results:

Alberto Fernández and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta at a meeting in Olivos. The fight for face-to-face classes, according to the consulting firm Taquion, made both of them grow a little in image.

– “After some months of relative calm, the second wave of coronavirus showed strong effects on the population: a vast increase in infections and deaths. At the same time, the national government imposed new restrictions to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, but the criticism was not long in coming“.

– “The scene in this case is divided, something that is not surprising, but generates a further clarification of the political landscape. The latter translates into a more direct position vis-à-vis political figures: the rift increases while the percentage of undefined image of the main political leaders is reduced, as is the case of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta –the rising leader of the opposition–, or Alberto Fernández –the president who slightly increased his positive image. “

– “This definition of the panorama is due to the confrontational speeches between the opposition and the ruling party around an issue that has been the focus of discussion last month: school attendance“.

All with red balance

In the images chapter, Tachyon repeats the measurements on five figures of national relevance: the aforementioned Larreta and Fernández, plus Cristina Kirchner, Axel Kicillof Y Mauricio Macri.

The consulting firm offers four response variants: positive, negative, without a defined image and unknown. They all end with more negative than positive. In this order:

1) Larreta: 41.4% in favor, 43.1% against, 14.2% undefined and 1.3% unknown.

2) Fernandez: 35.3% in favor, 55.9% against, 8.5% undefined and 0.3% unknown.

3) Kicillof: 29.7% in favor, 61% against, 8.3% undefined and 0.9% unknown.

4) Cristina: 31.3% in favor, 64% against, 4.6% undefined and 0.3% unknown.

5) Macri: 25.4% in favor, 59.7% against, 14.3% undefined and 0.6% unknown.

As for the head of government, a year ago it combined 52.8% positive and 21.2% negative. A differential in favor of almost 31 points, against the – 1.7 of now.

Anyway, the steepest fall was that of Fernandez, which in April 2020 had + 74.9% and – 8.6%. That is, in one year it lost almost 40 positive points and added more than 47 negative points.

When the image discrimination is made by age, according to the generation (Z -25 years or less-, Y -26 to 38-, X -39 to 55- and Baby Boomers -56 and more-), the head of government achieves at least a balance in favor among the most adult.

Most opposition leader

Despite this difference with other consulting firms in terms of Larreta’s image, Tachyon highlights in its report that April was a good month for the head of government. And when you see the evolution of their numbers, the break in the differential occurred in February (+ 37.8% and – 39.8%) and in March it showed its worst numbers (+ 42.6% and – 37%) .

“The debate raised between the National Government and CABA – the report emphasizes – seems to have reaffirmed Larreta’s position as leader of the opposition. At the same time, his positive image increased 4.4 points, which were mainly transferred from a reduction in his undefined image. Therefore, there is greater clarity around the assessment of the political figure and his presumed role as leader of the opposition. Will your more confrontational profile continue to grow or will you resume the dialogue during this second wave?“.

The jump in the ranking as an opponent leader perhaps it is the best news for Larreta. In the internal that he leads against the hard wing of his own party, a growth of more than 8 points compared to March allowed him to surpass Patricia Bullrich In the table.

“Who is the leader of the opposition to the Alberto Fernández government at this moment?”, I ask Tachyon. And in April they were in these positions:

1) Larreta: 25.6%.

two) Bullrich: 17.7%.

3) Macri: 14%.

4) Javier Milei: 5.8%.

5) Maria Eugenia Vidal: 2.9%.

6) There is no opposition: 9%.

7) There is no opposition leader: 16.5%.

