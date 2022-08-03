Surprisingly, Hooked on Youthe dating sim starring four killers of Dead by Daylightis available from now for PC gamers on Steam at the price of 9.99 euros. The announcement came during Behavior Beyond 2022, where for the occasion the first official gameplay video of this unusual spin-off was shown, which you can view in the player below.

Hooked on You is set in the Island of the Furious (a name that says everything), a dream seaside location where we will live carefree days with the Ghost, the Huntress, the Spirit and the Hunter, or 4 of the many killers of Dead by Daylight that under a threatening aspect and stains of blood, apparently hide a tender side and a “great desire for love and romance”.

Like any good self-respecting dating sim we can of course flirt with killers to break through their dark hearts, choosing from the various options available in the dialogues and facing a series of mini-games, such as spin the bottle. We don’t know what might happen by selecting the “wrong” answers, but we assume that the dead might escape us.

“Have you ever wanted to have a drink with the Ghost? Or maybe, I know, take the Slayer out, spend time with the Spirit, or find out what really triggers the Hunter? Now you have the chance!”reads the official description.

“We welcome you to the Isle of the Furious. Your companions are four sexy killers to die for who, under a lethal and menacing aspect, hide a great desire for love and romance. Flirt with them, conquer their hearts and reveal dark secrets. . Will you find true love, will you make some friends or will you end up in the arms … of death? The choice is yours. “