Confirming the rumors of recent days, Squanch Games has published High On Life on PS5 and PS4 with a surprise shadowdrop that took place during the night between Saturday and Sunday 23 July. The previously announced High on Knife expansion will release simultaneously on PlayStation, Xbox and PC consoles this fall.

You can buy the game right now via the PlayStation a this address at the price of 59.99 euros. The launch on PS5 and PS4 was accompanied by an official trailer which gives us a taste of this over the top shooter and which you can view below.

“The fans talked. And talked. And talked some more,” said Mike Fridley, the studio director of Squanch Games. “We have been thrilled with the reception High On Life has received since its launch in December. Our fans on PlayStation have been a little less enthusiastic, which is why we are thrilled to announce that the game will be coming to them very soon too. That is right now! Thanks for your patience!”.