Confirming the rumors of recent days, Squanch Games has published High On Life on PS5 and PS4 with a surprise shadowdrop that took place during the night between Saturday and Sunday 23 July. The previously announced High on Knife expansion will release simultaneously on PlayStation, Xbox and PC consoles this fall.
You can buy the game right now via the PlayStation a this address at the price of 59.99 euros. The launch on PS5 and PS4 was accompanied by an official trailer which gives us a taste of this over the top shooter and which you can view below.
“The fans talked. And talked. And talked some more,” said Mike Fridley, the studio director of Squanch Games. “We have been thrilled with the reception High On Life has received since its launch in December. Our fans on PlayStation have been a little less enthusiastic, which is why we are thrilled to announce that the game will be coming to them very soon too. That is right now! Thanks for your patience!”.
A different shooter than usual
Arrived on PC, Xbox and Game Pass last December winning the general consensus of the public, High on Life is one first person shooter which focuses heavily on humor, which was created by Squanch Games and Justin Roiland, co-creator and voice actor of Rick and Morty, who however is now no longer involved in the project due to domestic violence allegations, from which he was recently acquitted.
In the role of an improvised bounty hunter we will travel through space with an arsenal composed of talking weapons, who won’t miss the opportunity to comment and mock our exploits. Our task will be to defeat an alien drug cartel, which has discovered in the human race the perfect ingredient for a drug that is selling like hot cakes. As you can read in our review of High on Life, the game offers varied gameplay and completely crazy situations that can keep players glued to the screen.
