From the box she and her companions then cheered on the Kansas City Chiefs. Every now and then it was shown on a screen in the stadium. This led to cheers but also boos in the stadium, where the 49ers supporters had the upper hand acoustically. At one point, Swift emptied the drink cup she was holding in her hand in one go and then slammed it on the table in front of her. After the game ended, Swift appeared on the court, hugged and kissed Kelce.