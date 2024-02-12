The musicians Alicia Keys and HER as well as the rappers Ludacris and Lil Jon appeared alongside Usher in the approximately quarter-hour show during halftime of the NFL final between the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Dozens of dancers and brass bands were also part of the spectacle.
Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Leonardo DiCaprio and more in the audience
Usher himself changed his outfit several times, then took off his top completely, danced on a stage that sometimes resembled a clock and sometimes a fire – and at times even appeared on roller skates. There was a lot of cheering and applause from the approximately 60,000 spectators in the stadium. The Super Bowl audience included stars such as Queen Latifah, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Lizzo, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeff Goldblum, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Martha Stewart, Travis Scott, Kelly Clarkson, Lady Gaga and Fat Joe, as well as technology billionaire Elon Musk.
The 45-year-old Usher had already performed with the Black Eyed Peas in the halftime show in 2011, which is considered one of the biggest stages in the music world. The R&B musician became world famous with hits like “Nice & Slow”, “You Make Me Wanna…”, “U Got It Bad” and “Yeah!”
Post Malone sings “America The Beautiful”
Before the game began, country singer Reba McEntire had already performed the US national anthem “Star-Spangled Banner” and musician Post Malone had sung the song “America The Beautiful”. Swift, who had arrived directly from a concert series in Tokyo and has been dating football star Kelce for several months, also swayed in a box. Swift – wearing dark pants, a dark top and a red jacket – came to the stadium with musician Ice Spice and actress Blake Lively. There had previously been a lot of speculation about whether Swift would make it to the spectacle in time and be present.
From the box she and her companions then cheered on the Kansas City Chiefs. Every now and then it was shown on a screen in the stadium. This led to cheers but also boos in the stadium, where the 49ers supporters had the upper hand acoustically. At one point, Swift emptied the drink cup she was holding in her hand in one go and then slammed it on the table in front of her. After the game ended, Swift appeared on the court, hugged and kissed Kelce.
Swift and Kelce have been dating since last year. The 34-year-old attended numerous Chiefs games at the stadium. The romance between pop superstar and football superstar is followed by millions of fans worldwide. Excited debates had been going on for weeks about whether the pop star might comment on the US presidential election campaign at the Super Bowl and once again – like in 2020 – support the Democrat Joe Biden – and if so, with what effect. However, that didn't happen.
