The tragedy occurred in Piano di Sorrento, in the Neapolitan area: the victim, Mrs. Anna Scala, was only 56 years old

Another terrible feminicide took place in the past few hours in Piano Di Sorrento, in the Neapolitan area. The victim is Anna Scala, a 56-year-old woman from Vico Equense, who was found inside the trunk of her car. The Carabinieri are trying to track down the woman’s ex-partner, a man she reported for stalking a few months ago.

The blood stain caused by the inexorable continues to expand feminicides in Italy.

On Sunday morning it was the turn of Celine Frei Matzohl to lose her life, a young woman of only 21 who was found lifeless in the apartment in Schlandersin the province of Bolzano, belonging to her ex-boyfriend, 28-year-old Omer Cim.

A few hours after the crime, the Carabinieri have tracked down and arrested the suspect of the femicide, while trying to flee to Austria with his car.

This morning a similar find occurred in Plan of Sorrento, in Neapolitan. Some residents of Via San Massimo heard screams and immediately called the authorities.

The Carabinieri of Sorrento promptly arrived on the spot and found, inside the trunk of a car parked in a garage, the lifeless body of Anna Scala.

Who is responsible for the death of Anna Scala?

According to what has emerged so far, Anna would have been surprise behind while loading something into the car and stabbed to death by someone who most likely ambushed her.

Some witnesses said they saw, immediately after those screams, a man walking away hurry aboard one scooter.

There Prosecutor of Torre Annunziataheaded by the prosecutor Nunzio Fragliasso and the prosecutor Federico Nesso, has obviously opened an investigation.

The Carabinieri are collecting the testimonials of those who were in the area and the acquaintances of the 56-year-old. They will also be viewed images from surveillance cameras of the area.

Up to now it has emerged that the building in which the crime took place was not the one where Anna lived and that the woman herself, in recent months, had reported his ex partner for stalking.

The authorities are looking for the man, who is for now untraceable.