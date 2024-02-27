A recognized brand of commercial premises recently announced the massive closure of 150 stores in United States over the next three years, with the aim of relocating the stores and encouraging the growth of the brand, which will continue to have 350 branches at the end of the process in 2026.

The company's recent announcement was accompanied by the statement of executives who assured that, despite the massive closure, they will open new branches to relocate the brand in strategic areas. Following the planning, Macy's aims to close at least 50 locations by the end of 2024and in the last days of 2026, conclude the closures of the 150 branches.

According to the American media The Sunexecutives maintain that the stores are poor and do not contribute positively to the brand's economic records. From the closing, they hope to raise between US$600,000,000 and US$750,000,000 from the sale of the premises.

After the gradual closure of the branches, in the next two years the managers They hope to open at least thirty new smaller stores than the previous ones, because during the last year the company recorded losses.

The company will open at least thirty new stores in the next two years.

Background to the massive closure of Macy's

During the previous years, the bosses They closed around 125 branches of the brand, leaving more than 2,000 people unemployed, and in recent weeks, five stores in the United States announced that they would close their doors (two in California, one in Hawaii, one in Tallahassee, Florida, and one in Arlington, Virginia ). Managers also reported that they will cut management positions to make the decision-making process more efficient.

For this reason, sales in stores began in January, and they are expected to continue over the next twelve weeks, ending at the end of May.

The opening of new stores

In their renovation process, the main executives explained that they will try to make the stores more attractive to consumers, placing more visual effects at the entrances and other actions to attract attention.

With the massive closure of Macy's stores, they will concentrate their economic power on the opening of new branches of its luxury brands Bloomingdale's (fifteen new stores will open) and bluemercury (thirty more stores will open in the coming years).