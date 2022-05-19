Exactly one month has passed since Aldo Miyashiro was caught making out with Fiorella Retiz in an ampay that shook the entertainment world. In the images released by Magaly Medinathe driver of “La banda del chino” was seen in a rather compromising situation with the influencer, which caused criticism from users, since he is currently married to the mother of his children, Érika Villalobos.

Since that episode, the former Radio Exitosa reporter, among other media, decided to get away from the media noise and only managed to post a statement on her Instagram account apologizing for what happened. “ I am very sorry about what has happened. I apologize to everyone involved. There are no words to express my pain and sorrow. Now in loneliness and shame I will face the consequences ”, he expressed on that occasion.

Fiorella Retiz reappears with a thoughtful message

Exactly 30 days after said media scandal, Fiorella Retiz again uploaded a photo on her social network accompanied by a heartfelt message. Her model also portrayed the paradisiacal beach where she was and hinted that better days are coming for her.

Fiorella Retiz published a photo of the beach where she was in her networks. Photo: Instagram

“ Look at this beauty, she deserved to be photographed. I think it’s a nice way to start ”, the journalist wrote next to the emoji of a white dove whose meaning is peace.

Aldo Miyashiro reappeared on television after ampay with Fiorella Retiz

Like Fiorella Reitz, Aldo Miyashiro decided to temporarily move away from television after the notorious ampay published by Magaly Medina. After several weeks, the driver reappeared at the head of “the chinese band” and assured that he has been fighting to recover his family after committing what he described as a “mistake”.