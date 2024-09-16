Mexico City.- If you thought that Emily in Paris was ending with the two parts into which the fourth season was divided, you are wrong, because Netflix announced this Monday that its successful show will return for another year.

The streaming platform took to its social media to reveal that the fifth season of the romantic series starring Lily Collins is already a fact, although it did not clarify when filming would begin.

The announcement comes just days after the second part of the fourth season premiered on Netflix on September 12. Recent episodes saw Emily embark on a romance with a handsome Italian fashion executive, Marcello, played by Eugenio Franceschini. She also moved to Italy to open an office in Rome for French fashion label Agence Grateau.

The season five announcement was illustrated with a teaser of Emily sitting on a terrace in Rome while drinking an espresso, saying: “There’s no place like Rome.”

“We’re thrilled with the incredible response to this season of Emily in Paris and excited to be returning for a fifth to continue Emily’s adventures in Rome and Paris,” show creator Darren Star said in a statement from Netflix. “Emily will be in Rome, but that doesn’t mean she won’t be in Paris,” added Star, who is best known for creating hit series such as Beverly Hills, 90210, Melrose Place and Sex and the City. Collins spoke briefly to Good Morning America on Monday about what fans of the show can expect from Emily’s romance with Marcello. “Marcello is a completely different journey for Emily because ultimately we want Emily to be able to have a better work-life balance,” the actress said. “We want Emily to be able to smile unconditionally. We want to see her go beyond her ‘vacation mode.’ And he comes into her life at that perfect time.”