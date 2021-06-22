Since their collaboration with Elden ring and the study FromSoftware, there was a lot of speculation about it. He is one of the most prestigious writers today thanks to the series of game of Thrones and the franchise of Dark souls it is one of the most respected in the community. Now we know that George RR Martin was responsible for that whole world.

George RR Martin in an interview with Chicago-focused network WTTW News, mentioned that his work with Elden ring it had been the creation of the world. What do you mean? If this were The lord of the rings, he would have created all the settings, places, races and kingdoms of the Middle Earth.

What else do we know about Elden Ring?

In this same interview, he commented that Elden ring is a direct sequel to the saga Dark souls, not only in technical terms. Although, he has not been involved much after finishing his work, except for receiving some consultations about characters and monsters from the studio. Although, he did not elaborate on it.

In this same interview, George RR Martin shared his excitement to finally see Elden ring this coming january. Well, like much of the public, admits that the development of this project has been slow. Fortunately, we will soon have this game in our hands to enjoy it.

