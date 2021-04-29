If there is something that stands out Super Dragon Ball Heroes it is for showing concepts that may never be seen in the main series. Do not forget that this is an anime whose main objective is to sell the cards of a popular arcade machine in Japan.

Bandai Y Toei Animation have ‘carte blanche’ to take advantage of the work of Akira toriyama and create the most diverse concepts. Now, one of them related to Vegeta will be revealed soon.

Vegeta seems to have acquired a new power

At the moment the information is scarce, but it was revealed through a promotional illustration shared online. There we can see the Prince of the Saiyans with one of his most powerful transformations.

In this case, the Super Saiyan Blue. This art is to promote the next stage of the Season 2 from the anime, Big bang mission, which is named Saga of the New Space-Time War and that continues on May 20.

You have seen before Vegeta What Super Saiyan Blue. What’s so special about now Super Dragon Ball Heroes? If you look closely, you can see a dark area that ‘stains’ the aura of this Warrior Z.

That has sparked various speculations. One of them is based on some information that came out earlier. It seems that this fighter unlocked a new power when fighting with Turle, turned into a wicked saiyan.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes will return in May

It is possible that the Prince of the Saiyans was somehow infected, or ‘corrupted’ by this character. It would not be the first time something similar has happened.

Do not forget that in Dragon Ball Z Own Vegeta was swayed by the mighty power Babidi. This is how its form arose Majin, and he only did it to be able to fight Goku. But unlike other characters, he was perfectly conscious and with all his faculties.

The situation may repeat itself … or it may not. We will only leave doubts when the next episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. As we mentioned before, it’s only a few weeks away.

Too bad there is still no official localized version of this anime. All because it has a promotional objective. But in the absence of a new season of the series Super, is the best that is available.

Fountain.



