At the start of 22024, the technician Jürgen Klopp He announced that once the 2023-2024 season with Liverpool ended, he would retire from football for a while, something that happened halfway through the year.

Klopp said he was feeling tired and wanted to take a sabbatical after guiding the Liverpool, to bring it to several titles.

The DT was key for the Colombian Luis Diaz arrival to the team and consolidated himself as one of the club’s figures.

His departure left a huge hole in Liverpool, but the reality is that Klopp dedicated himself to being with his wife, cooking, as he said, and thinking about his future.

He warned that it would take him a while to get back into coaching, but that is not true, as he will sit back on the bench to guide a team.

He has directed the Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpoolbut now he will return home, to Signal Iduna Park.

In this emblematic stadium he directed Borussia and this time he will do so in the farewell match of Lukasz Piszczek and Jakub Blaszczykowski, two well-known players of the club.

