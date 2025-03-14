Tiger Woods, the American golfer, and Vanessa Trump, exnuera of the US president, They are the new surprise couple of the moment, as confirmed Page Six.

A source has revealed exclusively that the relationship “goes in that direction.” Apparently, the athlete and the former woman of the eldest son of Donald Trump, also called Donald, They have a lot in common.

The two have children. Vanessa has five with Donald Trump JR, ​​while Wood has two children with Elin Norden. The golfer separated in 2010 and starred in a billionaire divorce, Apparently, for their infidelities.

He, who was in his father’s possession with his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, He separated from Vanessa in 2019.

Trump, 47, and Woods, 49, began being friends and time seems to take them more. “They form a good couple, they are sensible, they like to avoid dramashare the same values, “says the source of Page Six.

Vanessa Trump, next to his ex -husband, the eldest son of the president of the United States. Wikimedia Commons

The new couple, from which the newspaper advanced details Daily Mail, They have been leaving from Thanksgiving, in November 2024. At the moment they have opted for prudence, “they are taking it easy.”

A source close to Vanessa indicates that “he is not fascinated by who he is, he would go out with him even if he were not famous.”

Both live in Florida, and the eldest daughter of Vanessa and granddaughter of the president, Kai Trump, practices golf. He has competed in championships and usually play with his grandfather, President Trump, passionate about this sport.