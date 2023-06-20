Last Sunday, June 18, the Father’s day in Mexico, so millions of people in the country celebrated with their families, while others celebrated the day for the first time, including Carlos Rivera and Christian Nodal.

And it is that both artists will hold their baby in their arms for the first time this 2023, something that has them very excited, so the interpreter of ‘bottle after bottle‘ he shared with his followers on social networks the gifts you were given for this significant day.

Despite the fact that for several months the 24-year-old singer has not shared details about his private life on the networks, on Sunday he dedicated himself to showing off in an image the presents he received in his first Father’s Day.

It was through stories on the platform of instagram where Christian Nodal posted a Photography of the huge balloon with the legend ‘Happy Father’s Day’, along with the song ‘My old man’.

It is important to note that since the beginning of 2023, speculation that the Sonoran and Cazzu were waiting for their first sonbut it was not until last April when celebrities confirmed the pregnancy of the beautiful Argentine rapper.

Apparently, cazzu and Nodal will become the parents of a beautiful girl, since in an interview the famous accidentally said the sex of the baby, although so far it is unknown if the information is true.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp