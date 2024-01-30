It is well known that the Marvel movie universe is not in the best of its states, and that is because they have released failure after failure, among the examples we have Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, The Marvels, Secret Invasion and more productions that did not shine at all. However, it is possible that Daredevil: Born Again The new series of this character manages to return interest, especially because of the cameos that we will have on screen in relation to the heroes who live in New York.

Although it is well known that this story will not really follow what happened in the adaptation for Netflixit is possible that some familiar faces will return, since within their shared universe there was also Luke Cage, Iron Fist and the favorite of many, Jessica Jones. Speaking precisely about said heroine, it seems that there is a clue that indicates her possible return for these new chapters, and the most striking thing is that she is possibly played by her original actress.

Through the official Instagram of Krysten Ritter, the actress shared a very peculiar photo, in which she is wearing neither more nor less than a Jessica Jones t-shirt, to this is added a message that raises eyebrows even more which is IYKYK, which at the same time means If you know, you know or in Spanish If you know it, you know it. Hinting that perhaps it could be one of the surprise appearances within the series of Marvel.

Krysten Ritter shares a new video on Instagram wearing the same shirt as Jessica Jones with the caption: “IYKYK” 👀 pic.twitter.com/pYHVVEuZ0t — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) January 30, 2024

For those who don't know what character it is Jessica Joneshere is a description:

Jessica Jones is a former superhero who has decided to leave her life as a crime fighter and open a private investigator agency called “Alias ​​Investigations.” Throughout the comic series, she is portrayed as a strong, sarcastic woman with superhuman abilities, such as enhanced strength and stamina. She is also known for having a tough attitude and a complicated past. The character gained popularity thanks to his complex and realistic stories, and his comic series explored darker and more mature themes than many other superhero stories. Subsequently, Jessica Jones has become even more well-known thanks to the adaptation of her in the Netflix shared universe series.

For now it is only confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again will come to Disney Plus in 2025.

Via: Twitter

Editor's note: It would be a good idea for many of these actors to return canonically to the MCU, so confirmation of Iron Fist and Luke Cage would also be missing. So if we see Jessica Jones, it is very possible that the Netflix series has some meaning.