Strong images circulate on social networks of the singer Celine Dion, as they show How do you see yourself physically in the face of the progression of the disease you suffer from? and of which months ago she made public that it was affecting her.

“Sending love and strength to Celine Dion during this difficult time. #CelineDion”, is written in the title of the video shared on Twitter by the user @PHILLISGUNTER and which apparently are recent.

In these images, Celina Dion is elegantly dressed in a wheelchair, then some men approach her to help her up. It is not specified where or when said video was taken.

Celine Dion in a wheelchair and coping with the disease she suffers from. Photo captures Twitter

Celine Dion suffers from the neurological disease called ‘Stiff Person Syndrome’ and last December he found it necessary to cancel several concerts because of feeling bad, he made it public, because he had serious health problems.

The 54-year-old Canadian artist announced in a video that she suffers from ‘Stiff Person Syndrome’ (SPR), a rare neurodegenerative disease that would prevent him from continuing with his concerts and tours.

“I have had health problems for a long time and it has been very difficult for me to face them and talk about everything that has happened to me. I have recently been diagnosed a neurological disorder very rare called Stiff Person Syndrome, which affects 1 in every million people”, the famous mentioned in December.

In addition, Celine said that she was undergoing treatment and had a great team of doctors at her side who helped her at all times to care for and get ahead with said disease.

