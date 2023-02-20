Ceccarelli who? Samuele, 23 years old from Massa, Tuscany. Height: 184cm. Weight: 80 kilos. Profession: fifth year law student at the University of Pisa. Distinguishing marks: very fast. This is who, in a nutshell, is the man who came out (almost) out of nowhere who allowed himself to beat Marcell Jacobs at the Italian indoor championships.