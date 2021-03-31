Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has new maps this morning, four months after Activision left the game behind to focus on Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

After downloading this morning’s mammoth mid-season two update, Modern Warfare fans were surprised to see the Killhouse map added to Multiplayer alongside the new Killhouse 24/7 playlist.

Killhouse originally appeared in Infinity Ward’s ground-breaking Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, and it was spotted in the files of 2019’s Modern Warfare back in February 2020.

Fans have also spotted Al-Raab Airbase (6v6) and Drainage (Gunfight) added to Modern Warfare’s rotation.

In addition to Killhouse, the Drainage (Gunfight) and Al-Raab Airbase maps are also available in #ModernWarfare Private Matches. Read more: https://t.co/lVkbsr6UCG pic.twitter.com/bK7Cr6ShEV – Call of Duty Tracker (@CODTracker) March 31, 2021

Bizarrely, these new maps hit the game without any announcement from Infinity Ward or Activision. There are currently no patch notes for Modern Warfare, or any indication whether any other content is coming – or has come – to the game.

In December, Modern Warfare’s season six came to an end with no sign of a season seven.

Infinity Ward’s first-person shooter launched on 25th October 2019. Since then, it’s seen the launch of free-to-play battle royale Warzone, Treyarch and Raven’s Black Ops Cold War, and six seasons’ worth of new content and battle passes.

It was thought dead, but today’s surprise news suggests Modern Warfare hasn’t yet been entirely forgotten.

Fans had hoped Captain John “Soap” MacTavish would be added as a new operator to the game, since he’s mentioned in Modern Warfare and heard in Warzone, but so far he’s nowhere to be seen. Perhaps he’ll be added as part of Warzone’s upcoming nuke event.

Whatever the case, Modern Warfare just got a shot in the arm. Will we see a next-gen console version come out?