On April 15, the inhabitants of Fairbanks, AK they witnessed a visual event in the skies of the North American state.

A spiral accompanied the Aurora borealis that usually form in the night sky. These natural phenomena occur in the polar regions of the planet and are shaped by natural lighting.

This occurs when the charged particles from the solar wind collide with Earth’s atmosphere and create a series of chemical reactions that emit light, which can appear in a variety of colors, such as green, pink, purple and blue with wavy and changing shapes.

Intense northern lights on an illuminated night in Vik, the rainiest town in southern Iceland.

The Northern Lights are an impressive spectacle and during the winter months they can be seen in countries like Norway, Iceland, Finland, Sweden, Canada, and Russia.

Given this natural fact, viewers are used to seeing light waves with the above characteristics, so when they noticed that besides the aurora there was a spiral in the atmosphere, they were surprised wondering if it was the “trail of a UFO or a time traveler”.

Why did this phenomenon occur?

The oddity, which is undoubtedly a marvel, turned out to be the consequence of the release of fuel from the Space X Falcon 9a spacecraft launched three hours earlier in California, the state with which Alaska shares the Pacific Ocean.

The rocket was deployed as part of the mission Transporter-7, who runs the company Elon Musk’s SpaceX, on Friday night, so during the early hours of Saturday the spiral could be seen in the polar state.

Given the viralization of the phenomenon, the space physicist from the University of Alaska, Don Hamptonexplained that this event is due to the frozen footprint left by the fuel of the aircraft.

“When they do that at high altitude, that fuel turns to ice. And if it’s in sunlight, when you’re in the dark, you can see it as kind of a big cloud that sometimes swirls around,” the space physicist said.

