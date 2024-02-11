You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Brazil vs. Argentina
Miguel Gutiérrez. Efe
Brazil vs. Argentina
Argentina won the place by defeating it this Sunday in Caracas.
Argentina defeated Brazil 1-0 in Caracas this Sunday and qualified for Paris 2024, a result that leaves out the 'verdeamarelha', which had won gold in the last two editions of the Olympic Games.
Brazil, which was one of Colombia's executioners, closed a tournament to be forgotten, which had already been bad since the group stage, when it lost 3-1 against Venezuela. In the final phase they closed with a 2-1 victory against the locals and defeats against Paraguay and Argentina.
The albicelestes achieved qualification thanks to a goal from Luciano Gondou, in the 78th minute, after a clearance from Valentín Barco.
Conmebol's second place in the Olympics will be resolved this Sunday, in the game between Paraguay and Venezuela. The winner will qualify for Paris and if there is a tie, the place will go to the Paraguayans.
News in development.
