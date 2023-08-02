Surprise! Brazil eliminated from the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Brazil vs. Jamaica. Marta (below) had no options to make a difference.
The champion of the Women’s Copa América could not find a way to overcome Jamaica.
Brazil could not beat Jamaica, drew 0-0 this Wednesday and was left out of the Women’s World Cup in the first phase, in a new failure in the Cup.
Despite the commitment to a European coach with a lot of international experience, the Swedish Pia Sundhage, and the presence of Marta, their great historical figure, from the first minute, the Brazilians could not make a difference against a team that defended itself extraordinary and was even able to score on a couple of counterattacks.
The Brazilians finished third in group F of the tournament, behind France, who thrashed Panama to finish in first place with seven points, and the Jamaicans, who were in second place, with five. Brazil was left with four and the canaleras did not add points.
News in development.
SPORTS
