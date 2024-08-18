A week after the Ukrainian incursion, Russia is scrambling to shore up its defenses in an attempt to stem a lightning attack across the border in the southern Kursk region. Thousands of troops have been diverted from occupied Kiev to counter the threat, and young people have been called back to the front despite Putin’s promise not to use them on the front lines. And again, job advertisements for ‘trench diggers’ have appeared after the massive excavation – visible in satellite images – in the countryside around Selektsionnyi, about 45 kilometers from the border between Russia and Ukraine.

This is the snapshot taken by CNN, which questioned US officials and experts on “Ukraine’s courageous move to violate the border with Russia, planned in complete secrecy”, an operation that “stunned even Kiev’s closest allies, including the United States, shifting the playing field of a war that has been going on for more than two years.” But after months of backtracking, how did the Ukrainians manage to take Moscow by surprise and penetrate the Russian homeland?

This is how Kiev changed the course of the war: the plan

First of all, CNN explains, it is thanks to “aexcellent operational safety. Nothing has leaked out about the operation. Based on ground video and satellite images of their advance – the broadcaster notes -, the troop movements could almost seem like those of an exercise or a defensive reinforcement”.

Ukraine, after all, “has demonstrated that it can successfully carry out such a secret and significant operation, that it can penetrate Russian territory in a way that is no longer the red line, while they are still very much engaged in fighting for their country, willing to take these extreme measures to defend it,” explained Natia Seskuria, an associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute for Defense and Security Studies in the United Kingdom.

The mission “was carried out under the cover of thick summer foliage, along rural roads in the Sumy region in northeastern Ukraine,” CNN explains, speaking of “experienced and battle-hardened units diverted from other areas. Units such as the 82nd Air Assault Brigade, which until recently was fighting in the nearby Kharkiv region, were involved in the mission to break through the border.”

Among the detailed preparations, it further reads, “precise information on the readiness and ability of Russian units on the border and the number of obstacles that the Ukrainians would face, from minefields to tank traps.”

Ukrainian forces also reportedly used “a detailed knowledge of geography to launch the attack, using the woods for cover and the roads for speed. And it was only in the final days before the raid began that commanders were informed of the mission.

The key to Ukraine’s success, Seskuria further explained to the US broadcaster, was to be able to “penetrate Russian territory quite easily, with little or no resistance. It was a total surprise for the Russians and proves that Moscow’s secret services failed to predict any kind of incursion Ukraine in the region”.

The Attack on Kursk

Having identified weak points in the Russian defenses, the first Ukrainian units then broke into Kursk on the afternoon of August 6. In their charge across the border, the Ukrainians They used fast and durable Western-made armored vehicles: Strykers and Marders. Small, mobile special forces groups quickly spread out to dozens of locations as the Russian military scrambled to assess the strength of the assault.

Another key to success, air defenses and supporting artillery, as well as interference to prevent the Russian military from communicating. But not only that: the thermal protection of the issued bulletproof vests also helped the soldiers evade heat-sensing drones.

Within hours of crossing the border, the Ukrainians were already close to Sudzha, with many of its residents forced to flee. During the operation, Ukrainian soldiers posted videos in front of the village’s signs before disappearing, as part of a parallel campaign of psychological warfare. Numerous videos geolocalized by CNN show Ukrainian forces posing in front of road signs and lowering Russian flags in municipalities in the Kursk region, including Porozovsky, Plekhovo, Sverdlikovo, Guyevo and Sudzha.

“I think this has great value in terms of information warfare because these images, the videos that we see, are a great morale boost for Ukrainians,” Seskuria added.

“Instead of engaging the Russian units head-on, the advanced Ukrainian units bypassed them., cutting them off. The Russian military command has struggled to keep up with the source of the threat,” CNN explains, adding: “At the same time, the Ukrainians have focused their attention on Russian reinforcements, wiping out a convoy of 14 Russian military vehicles near Rylsk in a rocket attack. Video shared on social media, which CNN geolocated to the village of Oktyabr’skoe in the Kursk region, showed the bodies of Russian soldiers in destroyed and burned-out trucks along a stretch of road.”

The conquest of Kursk, the point on the raid

Ukrainian Armed Forces Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said in recent days that Ukrainian forces have captured 1,150 square kilometers of territory and 82 settlements since the start of the surprise incursion.

More than a week after the operation began, the Ukrainians were still trying to pinpoint weak points, consolidating their hold on a 35-kilometer-deep strip of territory, including providing emergency food aid to Russian civilians.

For Seskuria, Ukraine’s incursion is partly a “self-defense measure, because the Kursk region due to its location has been used many times to launch missiles on Ukrainian territory. Thestrategic goal would be to divert Russian forces from offensive operations in Donetsk Oblastwhere the Russians have made some progress in recent months.”

Seskuria added that Ukraine’s recent activity could provide the country with “a better negotiating position when it comes to any kind of peace dialogue in the future.” Not surprisingly, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in recent days that the incursion was aimed at persuading Russia to start a “fair negotiation process.”