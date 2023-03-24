According to Bild, the club has already sacked its manager. After the knockout against Leverkusen that brought the Bavarians to second place, director Salihamidzic was very tough: “This performance is not worthy of a team like ours”

A bolt from the blue. Julian Nagelsmann will no longer be the manager of Bayern Munich. The German club, according to what was reported by Bild (post indiscretion of the journalist Fabrizio Romano), has decided to exonerate him with immediate effect. However, neither the club nor the coach have currently reacted to the rumors. According to Sport1 even the players would be displaced by the news. For the coach born in 1987, who at the age of just 28 became head coach in the Bundesliga (sitting at the time on the Hoffenheim bench), this is the first dismissal in his career, in his eighth season and third experience (he led Leipzig from 2019 to 2021). To snatch him from the club managed by Red Bull Bayern, less than two years ago, had paid around 25 million. See also 7:1 against RB Salzburg: Munich demonstration of power in the Champions League

THE EXEMPTION — In recent months, many within the Bavarian club had begun to have some doubts about Nagelsmann. Publicly, however, the company had always exposed itself by stating that it still considered him the right man to achieve its objectives. The managing director Kahn had said that he greatly appreciated the work of the German coach, the sporting director Salihamidzic had instead said that “Nagelsmann is a long-term project for us”. In 2023, however, Bayern lost 10 points over Dortmund and, in the direct match on April 1st, they will finish second in the class, at -1 from the yellow and blacks. After the defeat in the last round of the championship against Leverkusen (2-1), Salihamidzic had been very tough: “This performance is not worthy of a team like ours. So little passion, mentality, desire, I’ve never seen them before. Bayern is something else”. It seemed like a criticism of the players, evidently the finger was pointed above all at the coach. See also Bitter Nerazzurri fans: "The Count effect is over". Inzaghi and team in the crosshairs: "Where is the personality?"

FUTURE — To take Nagelsmann’s place should be Thomas Tuchel, sacked at the beginning of the season by Chelsea. The former Dortmund coach had already been approached to the Bavarians in the past: Tuchel lives in Monaco and in recent days he was in contact with Tottenham, to replace Conte. Also for this reason, Bayern have probably decided to accelerate and try to sign him before the coach agrees with others. The signature should arrive between tomorrow and Saturday.

