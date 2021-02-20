Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Sport revealed that the Uruguayan international star, Luis Suarez, did not leave Barcelona for free last summer, but did not cost Atletico Madrid dearly.

The newspaper clarified the details of the transfer contract of Suarez, noting that “Al Atleti” paid 5 million euros in exchange for the services of the former Barcelona star, and added to this amount another 6 million euros of various bonuses.

The newspaper pointed out that Atletico Madrid did not even pay the first five millions to “Barça” because it was an “old debt” of the “Catalan” club, and for this reason Barcelona officials kept secret about the details of this process.

The newspaper said that the two clubs also agreed that Barcelona would receive 3 types of rewards, represented by two million euros, after Suarez played 20 games, and two million euros if Atletico qualified this season to the “Champions League” quarter-final, and two million euros if Suarez played a role. The eight in the Champions League next season.

She added: Barcelona has already won the first reward, because Suárez has exceeded twenty games in various competitions this season, and Barça has the opportunity to get the other two million euros, if Atletico Madrid succeeds in beating Chelsea in the first-leg matches of the 16th round. The Champions League »February 23 and March 17.

The newspaper pointed out that Atletico pays part of Suarez’s salary, while the Catalan club bears the difference between the salary he used to get with “Barca” and what he gets from Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish press had reported in recent months that Suarez had an annual salary of 5.7 million euros.