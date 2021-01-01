The fuel prices at petrol stations in Germany rose sharply at the turn of the year. The reasons given include the renewed increase in VAT and the new CO2 pricing.

On New Year’s, the Autoclub ADAC from Munich reported that after the first impression of the morning the new CO2 pricing and the VAT increase would already be passed on. In random samples, diesel cost 1.219 euros per liter at times, most recently it was an average of 1.14 euros.

For Super E10 you paid 1.329 euros at times, previously 1.25 euros per liter. Reliable average figures for gasoline prices are always only available on the following day. The ADAC expects the increase in value added tax and the new CO2 pricing to increase the price of diesel by 11 cents and for Super E10 by 10 cents per liter.