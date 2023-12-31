The inhabitants and visitors of Florida who thought about a quick lunch and economical they had at Ocean One Bar & Grill one of the best options. However, This restaurant chain closed in the south of the state, including its headquarters in Miami-Dade.

In addition to their affordable lunches for a price of US$5.99, One of the characteristics of this restaurant is that it had three-for-one drink specials, for which it was known in South Florida in locations such as Kendall, Davie, Dania Beach, Coral Springs, Delray Beach and Royal Palm Beach. Surprisingly, it closed its doors.

In fact, if you search for information about this chain on Google you can see that, for example, its branch in Kendall has been permanently closed and the phone has been disconnected. While its location in Dania Beach, which opened in 2020, closed on December 22, according to information provided to Miami Herald by marketing manager Emily Wirley of Kimco Realty Corp., the shopping complex where the restaurant was located.

As can be seen on their website, the only remaining location of Ocean One Bar & Grill is its original restaurant in Las Vegas which has been open for the last fifteen years.

The news attracted attention because the restaurant did not provide details on social networks or in the media. In fact, when customers began asking them on Facebook about the reason for closing, on December 19, they posted that they preferred to keep that information private.

It has not been clear whether the closures are temporary or permanent, as the owners have so far offered no explanation. However, a construction worker told the Sun Sentinel that the place was not closing permanently, but was going to be remodeled.

Is the restaurant chain leaving Florida?

It should be remembered that the Ocean One Bar & Grill restaurant arrived in South Florida three years ago promoting lunch dishes for less than US$6. This place stood out mainly because after the pandemic, once people were able to go out onto the streets again to enjoy outdoor gatherings and food, it became a good alternative due to its affordable menu and discounts throughout the day.