D.ominic Bösel fell like a tree, hit the back of his head hard on the ring floor: while the knocked out champion lay dazed on the ring floor, Robin Krasniqi celebrated his surprising and biggest victory of his career. The 33-year-old used his last big chance, crowned himself IBO world champion and interim champion of the WBA in the light heavyweight division on Saturday evening in Magdeburg.

“This is the biggest and most beautiful day of my life. No money in the world can make me feel that way. I can box a thousand more times, but I will never forget that feeling, ”said Krasniqi, overwhelmed by his feelings. The native Kosovar had already lost a world championship fight in 2013 and 2015 and was now only a substitute opponent for the Australian Zac Dunn against Bösel.

In the run-up to the fight, Bösel had shown himself to be confident and spoke of an early end. It should be his big evening, after all, the ARD broadcast a world championship fight for the first time in six years. The 30-year-old, who became world champion in November 2019, knew Krasniqi well. They trained together for six years and did a lot of sparring. Bösel had not expected this end in the third round. “I’m scared. You don’t expect something like that, ”said the Freyburger.



With full force: Dominic Bösel (right) has to take hard hits from Robin Krasniqi.

A hard right from Krasniqi had caught the completely overt villain. The dethroned world champion fell over immediately, lay on the ground with glassy eyes. Helpers hurried into the ring, brought Bösel into the stable side position. It recovered quickly, but was still brought to the hospital that night as a precaution.

Krasniqi was already cheering with his numerous fans. “We’ll celebrate until it’s light again. Then we’ll go home, “said the Bavarian by choice, who lives in Augsburg, and addressed a few comforting words to Bösel:” We are a family and I hope that he is not seriously injured. He’s a great fighter. “

What is certain is that there will be a continuation of the duel. “There is an agreement on a rematch,” said Krasniqi. This is probably one of the reasons why Bösel saw his defeat just a few minutes after the fight. “I’m still young as a boxer, that doesn’t scare me. I’ll attack again, ”assured Bösel.