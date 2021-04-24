Novak Djokovic, world number one, was eliminated this Saturday before his public from ATP 250 Belgrade falling in three sets against Russian Aslan Karatsev 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 in what is barely his second loss this year.

On the return of the competition to the ATP circuit, whose last edition had been in 2012, the Serbian (who put aside the ATP 500 in Barcelona to play here) wanted to raise the trophy that he already won in 2009 and 2011 before his compatriots, but Karatsev, world number 28 and one of the revelations of the season, took revenge for the semifinals of the Australian Open.

The Russian made himself known to the general public in February when he reached the semifinals of the first Grand Slam of the year, starting from the previous phase and eliminating, among others, Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

In Melbourne it was Djokovic, in the end champion of the tournament, the only one who could stop him (6-3, 6-4, 6-2).

The world number 1 gave up his serve three times in the first set, but he recovered with the pride of a champion in the second, when he was 4-2 down, to come back and take the second set and force the tiebreaker.

Karatsev did not collapse after letting the second set escape and kept pressing until he raised his arms, victorious, after almost three and a half hours of the semifinal and saving no less than 23 break points against.

Aslan Karatsev is one of the best players of 2021. AFP Photo

“I’ve never liked losing at home, that’s for sure. It’s disappointing. I don’t feel so good right now but at the same time I have to congratulate Karatsev, who played very bravely,” admitted Djokovic.

“Whenever he needed to make the best shots, he did it. Congratulations to him because he played incredible,” added the Serbian, acknowledging that he played “at a fairly low level.”

Nole He already experienced an unexpected setback last week at the Monte Carlo Masters 1000, where he was eliminated in the round of 16 by the British Daniel Evans (26th) in two sets, and for the moment he signs a loose brick dust tour that does not benefits in the face of the Roland Garros challenge.

Karatsev, who at 27 will play the second final of his career – he won the Dubai tournament in March taking advantage of Australia’s confidence – will face on Sunday against the Italian Matteo Berrettini (10 in the ranking), who in the other semifinal defeated Japanese Taro Daniel (126th) 6-1, 6-7 (5) and 6-0.

The Belgrade ATP tournament is endowed with more than $ 854,000 in prize money.

AFP.