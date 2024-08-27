Earthquake in National Athletic: the DT Pablo Repetto leaves the bench of the Antioquian team before the match of the 8th date Betplay League against Jaguares de Córdoba. The reasons for his departure would be due to problems with the squad.

“To our fans, media and the entire football community: We inform you that as of today, the Technical Director Pablo Repetto and its coaching staff are no longer part of our club,” the Verdolaga team said in an official statement.

“We want to express our enormous gratitude for the dedication, commitment and passion that they have shown throughout their time with us. Their effort and commitment have been key to facing each challenge, demonstrating their love for football and respect for this institution. We wish them the best of success on the new fields they will face,” he added.

Repetto would have problems with the players

National ended the contractual relationship that he had with the Uruguayan coach until December 2025 in a surprising way, since the results in the current Betplay League they weren’t being so negative.

According to press reports, Repeat would have left the bench National due to extra-sporting problems and it is speculated that he had some issues with the players in the squad.

Repetto, who arrived at National Athletic In February of this year, he had discussions with some players after the last matches, a situation that encouraged the board to make the radical decision.

The project of Repeat ends after 17 games managed by Atlético Nacional, in which he had eight wins, four draws and five losses. His performance was not bad, he had a 54.9 percent effectiveness and 1.65 percent of points won per game.

Now, National Athletic will move in the coaching market to find a coach to take the reins of a team that was reinforced to conquer the Colombian League.

According to press reports in Colombia, the Mexican Rafa Marquez He would be the main candidate to lead one of the biggest clubs in the world. Colombian Professional Football.

HAROLD YEPES

