16 and 15 years after the birth of her first two children, Britney Spears is preparing to become a mother again

After so many difficulties, the life of the world-class pop star Britney Spears it seems that it is taking a very positive turn. Without any warning or scoop launched by the press, the singer revealed on Instagram that she is pregnant for her third time. A joy that reaches 16 and 14 years after the birth of her first two children.

The last few years of Britney Spears’ life weren’t easy at all. The psychiatric problems that led her to taking powerful drugs and the legal battle with his fatherwhich until recently held all of her rights, put the pop star to the test.

These and all the other difficulties of the singer will be told in theautobiography which will soon be released in bookstores and for which she herself will cash a check for 15 million dollars.

Just turned 40, Britney is finally coming out of a tunnel who seemed to want to swallow it inexorably.

She is romantically linked with Sam Asghari, a personal trainer 12 years her junior and for some time now he has revealed that the two will soon get married.

But apparently, there will soon be another happy event that will bind the two forever: the birth of a baby.

Britney Spears’ social announcement

Yesterday evening, on the account Instagram by Britney Spears has appeared a post that really has created a stir and left everyone speechless. The pop queen is pregnant for her third time.

In the caption she recounted the moment when she and her partner discovered him. A really hilarious curtain.

I lost so much weight to go on my trip to Maui just to regain it 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️… I thought “Damn… what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said “No silly, you are pregnant with food 🤪 !!!” So I took a pregnancy test… and uhhhhh well… I’m about to give birth 👶🏼… 4 days later the “food” was a little bigger 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 She’s growing !!!

In conclusion she said that, compared to her other pregnancies, she is less afraid to talk about a possible prenatal depression, because compared to before, now we talk about it a lot more and people believe it. Which evidently 16 and 15 years ago, when her children were born, she was not so usual.